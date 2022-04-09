Mumbai: BEST asks conductors to board inside buses and alight at every alternate bus stop to avoid inconvenience to passengers

Buses without conductors caused inconvenience to passengers as the driver used to wait until all passengers sitting inside are issued tickets. This used to cause delays. Now the BEST management has asked all its depot managers to stop this practice and has asked conductors to board inside buses and alight at every alternate bus stop. This step is now being taken starting this month.

Almost two years ago the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) had started conductor-less buses in Mumbai. The whole point was to save cost for the Undertaking. However over the months now, especially since Covid induced restrictions were eased, passengers complained that buses used to halt longer at few bus stops along the entire route of any bus.

This was mainly when the conductors enter the buses midway from any of the bus stops and ask passengers if they bought tickets, and issue them to those who haven't. However, during the brief time which could range from 1 to 3 minutes depending on the crowd inside the bus, the driver used to stop the bus at the bus stop until the conductor didn't give a go-ahead.

"I have asked the depots to ensure that bus drivers don't wait for conductors to issue tickets. Now the bus will keep moving and the conductor will alight at the next stop," said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager, BEST Undertaking.

This is an important decision as now the delays due to this reason would stop. The BEST is catering to more than 30 lakh passengers on a daily average but this was jittering the BEST authorities as it risked the choice of people to move to auto-rickshaw, especially during peak hours.

The BEST operates ring routes connecting railway stations with residential societies which is a direct competition to share auto-rickshaws. The Chalo App has given the extra benefit to people as they can see the live location of the buses plus book tickets.

