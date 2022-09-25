Mumbai: BEST announces Dussehra offer, 10 trips for Rs 19; here's how you can avail

Mumbai: BEST announces Dussehra offer, 10 trips for Rs 19; check all details here |

Mumbai: The BEST has announced a Dussehra offer to promote digital bus travel. Valid for 9 days from the date of purchase, this one-time offer entitles the passenger to 10 trips on any bus for just Rs 19.

It's aimed to encourage more Mumbaikars to experience the convenience of digital tickets. It can be availed by both new and existing users of the Chalo App.

The plan will be available from the first day of Navratri, which falls on September 26 till Dussehra on October 5.

HOW TO AVAIL THE OFFER

Simply download the Chalo App, find the offer in the ‘Bus Pass’ section of the app. Select the ‘Dussehra Offer’, enter your details, and make an online payment of Rs 19.

Once you board the bus, press ‘Start a trip’. Tap your phone on the ticket machine for validation.

On successful validation, you will get the digital receipt for your trip on the app itself. The entire transaction is cashless and paperless.