Mumbai: Bellasis road overbridge to get Rs 140 crore makeover

Soon, the 127-year-old Bellasis road overbridge (RoB) located between Mumbai Central and Grant Road railway stations will get a makeover with a cable-stayed design and six lanes instead of existing three lanes.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the new bridge will be built at a cost of Rs 140 crore and will take about 1 year and 7 months to finish. Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) will undertake the revamp work of the RoB.

Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, managing director, MRIDC, told the leading daily that the reconstruction will be completed in a period of 650 days. As per the report the construction of the bridge will be undertaken in two stages. In the first stage, the fabrication of the steel structure of the bridge will be done. While the second phase will involve construction of solid approaches on both sides of the RoB.

The BMC had signed a MoU with the MRIDC in July for the reconstruction of 11 ROBs and 1 road underbridge in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Reay Road ROB near Reay Road Railway Station will also get revamped. The Reay Road ROB near Reay Road Railway Station will provide a connecting link from Byculla to Mazgaon over the Harbour Railway Line.