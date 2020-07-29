Mumbai: Vintage Reay Road ROB to get an Iconic look; MahaRail to begin work soon

Mumbai: MahaRail will soon start the construction work for 11 road over bridges (ROB) and one road under bridges (RUB) in Mumbai and suburban regions.

The Reay Road ROB near Reay Road Railway Station will provide a connecting link from Byculla to Mazgaon over the Harbour Railway Line. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between MahaRail and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on July 14, 2020, to reconstruct old 11 ROBs and 1 RUB in Mumbai and Suburban regions.

Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, Managing Director, MRIDC informed, "The new Cable-Stayed Bridge will have a longer span, to minimize the number of foundations as well as shifting of the underground utilities."

"The proposed foundation arrangement and bridge structure will allow traffic movement to continue through the underpass of Barrister Nath Pai road. Also, it will maintain the required vertical clearance as per the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standard," he added.