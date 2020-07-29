Mumbai: Vintage Reay Road ROB to get an Iconic look; MahaRail to begin work soon

Mumbai: MahaRail will soon start the construction work for 11 road over bridges (ROB) and one road under bridges (RUB) in Mumbai and suburban regions.
The Reay Road ROB near Reay Road Railway Station will provide a connecting link from Byculla to Mazgaon over the Harbour Railway Line. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between MahaRail and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on July 14, 2020, to reconstruct old 11 ROBs and 1 RUB in Mumbai and Suburban regions.
Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, Managing Director, MRIDC informed, "The new Cable-Stayed Bridge will have a longer span, to minimize the number of foundations as well as shifting of the underground utilities."
"The proposed foundation arrangement and bridge structure will allow traffic movement to continue through the underpass of Barrister Nath Pai road. Also, it will maintain the required vertical clearance as per the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standard," he added.
With this planned alignment, no nearby existing structures need to be dismantled. At both the sides of approaches on Sant Savata Mali Road total Development Plan (DP) width available is 27.5m. It is a Heritage structure and the new Cable-Stayed Bridge will add more aesthetic appeal to the world-class heritage structure.
Additionally, MahaRail has designed architectural LED lightings on the proposed Bridge that shall not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also have an added advantage of improving safety parameters.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)