Mumbai BDD Chawl cylinder blast: Infant succumbs to burn injuries

A four-month-old infant, Mangesh Puri, was declared dead during treatment late Tuesday night, following a gas cylinder explosion that had taken place early that morning. Opposition parties in the BMC have taken up the issue and alleged that negligence on the part of the civic-run Nair Hospital caused the death of the infant.

The explosion took place at around 7.10 am on Tuesday, at the BDD Chawl No-03 in Worli. Four people of a family, including the infant, sustained severe burn injuries. While the infant died on Tuesday night, the condition of his father Anand Puri, 27, is said to be critical.

The two others injured – the baby's mother Vidya Puri, 25, and Vishnu Puri, 5 – are in stable condition and have been shifted to Kasturba Hospital. Following reports of a delay in treating the injured, the BMC ordered an enquiry on Tuesday evening.

A video showing Anand Puri and his family crying in pain and lying unattended in a room went viral on social media. The clip shows three people talking over the phone instead of giving the injured prompt care. The video was reportedly shot by a friend of the family, who at the time also threatened to post it on social media.

However, the hospital staff are seemingly unaffected by his threats. The video also shows the injured infant crying in pain due to the severe burn injuries on his back and thighs.

BJP party leader in the BMC and corporator of Mulund, Prabhakar Shinde said in a letter to BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal: “The child died owing to the carelessness of the doctors at Nair Hospital where he was admitted earlier. He could have been saved had he received timely treatment. We strongly condemn this incident and demand strict action be taken against those responsible for the death of the little boy.”

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:59 AM IST