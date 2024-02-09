Mumbai-Based Psychiatrists Seek Strict Action Against TV Channels Which Aired Abhishek Ghosalkar’s Murder Video

Abhishek Ghosalkar with Mauris Noronha during Facebook live |

Mumbai: City-based psychiatrists are seeking strict action against media channels that telecast Abhishek Ghosalkar’s shootout video to gain more TRPs.

Renowned psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty said, “Repeating the images and video again and again on social media and news channels is clearly a crime, as all of them are shooting guns at the minds of 140 crore citizens of India. The National Human Rights Commission should take cognisance and the Supreme Court of India and Bombay High Court should immediately take suo moto action against all channels.”

Shetty further hit out by saying that hiding the crime behind mental health cannot be the reason all the time, but what the killer Morris Noronha’s state of mind was cannot be deciphered. It could have been intense distress and animosity (strong feeling of dislike or hatred) or sense of revenge.

Noronha’s last Instagram post on January 29 was a cryptic message, featuring his picture with a text, which read, “You can’t defeat a man who doesn’t care about pain, loss, disrespect, heartbreak and rejection.”

"The brutal act shows that the accused was very unstable"

Dr Sagar Mundada, another city-based psychiatrist, said that the act clearly shows that the accused was a very unstable person and might have suffered intermediate explosive disorder or impulse control problem. He said there is a need to conduct a psychological autopsy to find out his actual mental health status.

“Such an act can only be an outcome of anger score rising from 1 to 100 within a second. Moreover, killing on Facebook Live showed that he disliked that person and wanted to show his stand to a large audience,” he said.

Above all, psychiatrists the FPJ spoke to believed that the government should seriously take action or come up with guidelines on what should be aired on channels and social media. Mental health is foremost priority and many youngsters are being affected badly as airing such videos triggers incidents of crime and suicide, they said.