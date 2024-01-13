Mumbai: Bandra Builder Faces Case For Alleged Death Threats & Fraud In Crores | File Photo

Bandra Police have registered case against a builder for alleged death threats and fraud amounting to crores of rupees. The complainant, Faiyaz Rafiq Qureshi from Bandra West, informed the police that he works in air conditioning in Bandra. Approximately 10 years ago, he became acquainted with builder Naseer Latif Shaikh from Bandra West. In 2017, Naseer showed him construction sites in Malad, Borivali, Versova, and Goregaon, among other places, enticing him with promises of a 25 per cent profit within a year if he invested in his projects. Additionally, Naseer tempted him with a 1,200-square-foot flat in Versova.

Details of fraud

Naseer informed the complainant that by investing at least Rs 2 crore, he would receive the benefits. The complainant expressed his inability to invest such a large sum. In response, Naseer suggested that he could invest money on behalf of his friends. Consequently, in 2019, the complainant invested Rs 57 lakh in cash and Rs 33 lakh through a cheque, totalling Rs 90 lakh. He also persuaded six of his close friends to invest Rs 65 lakh. However, when the complainant sought returns on his investment after a year, Naseer began to evade the matter. Despite attempts at mediation between the parties, a check issued by Naseer bounced.

Complainant approaches Bandra Police Station

Subsequently, the complainant approached the court seeking returns on the invested amounts for himself and his friends. Although the builder promised to return the money, all the checks issued by him bounced. Faced with increasing pressure from the complainant, the builder issued a threat, that he would give a Supari to kill the complainant. Alarmed by this threat, the complainant approached the Bandra Police Station and filed a case against the builder under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act on January 11.