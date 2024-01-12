Mumbai: Bid To Rob Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Plaza Foiled; 4 Of Gang Held

Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll plaza |

Mumbai: The Bandra police on Friday arrested four people who had conspired to rob the Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll plaza. Cops managed to arrest four members of the gang, while two escaped, the police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sameer Shaikh alias Mendha, 24, Mohammad Qureshi, 23, Mohammad Shaik alias Bhurya, 30, and Raj Khare, 33, all residents of Bandra West. The identities of the remaining two gang members remain unknown. The police seized a hammer, knife, sharp cutting tools and red chilli powder from the arrested persons.

According to the police, on Thursday at 11.10pm, police officers were conducting a combing operation in the area and they spotted six people on a footpath near Nityanand Nagar, the area near the toll plaza.

Upon seeing the cops, the gang members fled from the spot; however, cops managed to arrest four of them and two fled in the cover of darkness. Upon searching the suspects, the police found a hammer, an iron knife, a cutter, and red chilli powder.

As police began an investigation, the arrested people admitted to plotting the robbery of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll plaza. All four had prior criminal records and externed from Mumbai and its suburbs, police said.

On Friday, the police filed a case under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act and further investigations have been taken up.