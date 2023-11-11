 Bandra-Worli Sea Link Accident: Driver Panicked On Seeing Bouncers Emerge From Mercedes
Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
Mumbai: The driver of the Toyota Innova responsible for last week’s deadly accident on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which led to the death of three people, reportedly panicked after crashing into the first vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz.

Mohammad Sarfraz Sheikh, 43, dashed the SUV into a railing of the sea bridge on his left, and then into the Mercedes. To escape the scene, he drove off haphazardly at high speed and rammed into other vehicles at the toll naka.

Sheikh panicked when he saw bouncers

According to police sources, Sheikh panicked when he saw bouncers emerge from the Mercedes and floored the accelerator to avoid them. However, he lost control of the car, resulting in the death of three family members: Khatija Suleman Hatia, 91, a non-resident Indian from Canada; her daughter Hava Hiragori Hanif Peer, 55; and son-in-law Hanif Peer, 60.

Six people, including Sheikh, suffered serious injuries. They have been identified as Hasim Suleman, Hazra Samad, Bibi Yakub, Sarfaraz Mohammed Yusuf Shaikh (who was driving), Rajshri Sumeet Ghidiyal (56) Dave and Rakesh Vishwakarma.

“The three deceased and four others who were grievously injured were passengers in the Innova,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnkant Upadhyay (Zone IX).

Survivors are being treated at Lilavati Hospital and Bhabha Hospital

Two people – Ghidiyal, who is a yoga teacher, and Vishwakarma – are being treated at Lilavati Hospital while the other four are being treated at Bhabha Hospital.

Police sources said Shaikh, a tourist driver, had come to Mumbai from Surat, via Mahabaleshwar, and was going to return to the Gujarat city. The sources said he had been driving non-stop for a long time.

The Bandra Police has registered an FIR against Shaikh under Sections 304 (2), 279, 338, 427 of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act 184. He is undergoing treatment and has not been arrested.

article-image
