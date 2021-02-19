Mumbai: BACs finalise duration of budget session for March 1 to 8 in view of COVID-19 surge

The Business Advisory Committees of the state assembly and council have in separate meetings on Thursday finalized the duration of the legislature of the budget session. However, BACs in view of the rising COVID 19 cases in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra finalized the proceedings for March 1 to 8. The government will present the annual budget for 2021-22 on March 8.

Generally, the budget session takes place for four to five weeks but due to the soaring COVID 19 cases since February 1, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was not prepared to take any chance. BACs will meet again on February 25 to discuss further agenda and the duration of the session. This was announced by the legislative affairs minister Anil Parab. He said the government is ready to face any debate on the floor of the house.

However, opposition pressed for the budget session duration for at least four weeks. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said it was decided that BAC will meet again on February 25 and discuss the duration.

‘’If the duration is reduced then it is quite clear that the government wants to run away and does not want to face the opposition. There are several issues that need to be debated in the legislature. More than 75 lakh electricity consumers have received from the MahaVitaran for disconnection of power supply for early clearance of arrears. The situation is alarming,’’ said Fadnavis.

The Legislature Secretariat has made special sitting arrangements on an alternate seat the legislator. Besides, some legislators will be accommodated in the officers’ and visitors’ galleries. Further, it is mandatory for the ministers, legislators, officers and staff, and journalists to undergo Covid-19 test.

Moreover, the personal assistants of the legislators and visitors will not be allowed in the premises to avoid crowding.