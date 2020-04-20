Mumbai: Baby foods not available in market due to lockdown

Mumbai: Due to the imposition of the lockdown along with the shortage of essential goods and products, even baby food products are not available, said Abhay Pandey, president of All Food and Drug Licence Holders Foundation.

According to the association, there is an acute shortage of baby food products in the market due to low production and the shortage of staff.

"Baby food products are not available across the city. However, some big stores have some stock left. I had to wait in a long queue to get it," said Cristina Reddy, a resident of Matunga.

There are four to five big baby product production companies. However, with the lockdown in place, some employees have returned to their native place. Some workers don't report to work because they fear contracting the virus or stay far away.

The availability of baby food products would be low in the next few days as well and is a matter of concern.

Hakim Kapasi from State Pharmacy Council has taken this issue before the government, requesting to find a solution to this