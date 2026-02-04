Mumbai Author Files POCSO Case, Alleges Husband Sexually Assaulted Their 8-Year-Old Daughter For Years

A 45-year-old female author has filed a police complaint against her husband, alleging that he sexually assaulted their 8-year-old daughter. | Representational pic

Mumbai: A 45-year-old female author has filed a police complaint against her husband, alleging that he sexually assaulted their 8-year-old daughter. Acting on the complaint, the N.M. Joshi Marg police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and initiated a formal investigation.

Nature and Timeline of Allegations

According to the police officials, the accused allegedly subjected the minor to inappropriate touch and unsolicited advances on multiple occasions. The complainant stated that the abuse began in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown when the family was confined to their home.

The FIR further alleges that the accused used the pretext of helping with studies to force the child to watch obscene video clips.

Disclosure and Action

The matter came to light recently after the daughter confided in her mother. Upon learning of the ordeal, the author immediately moved out of the shared residence with her daughter to ensure the child’s safety.

Following the relocation, she approached the police to report the years of alleged abuse.

A case has been registered based on the mother's statement. We are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations spanning the last four years, a police official confirmed.

