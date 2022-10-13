e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Anti-terrorism police arrests Chandigarh Police HQ attack suspect from Malad

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Charatsingh alias Indrajitsingh Karisingh alias Karaj Singh (30). Singh has eight criminal offences registered against him.

Thursday, October 13, 2022
ATS held Punjab based terrorist involved in RPG from Malad area of Mumbai. | PTI
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials have arrested an alleged Punjab-based terrorist from Mumbai from Malad on Thursday. He was allegedly involved in a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack case at Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarter at Mohali in May this year.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Charatsingh alias Indrajitsingh Karisingh alias Karaj Singh (30). Singh has eight criminal offences registered against him, police said.

According to the ATS, from March 2022, Singh was out on two months' parole leave from Kapurthala Jail, Punjab. During his parole period, he, along with his associates, allegedly attacked Punjab Police, Intelligence Head Quarters, Mohali with an RPG on May 09.

ATS had received confidential information about Singh's whereabouts. Accordingly, an ATS team detained him at Malad. "During questioning, it was discovered that he was in contact with a wanted terrorist named Lakhbir Singh Landa, presently in Canada. The arrested suspect was turned over to the Punjab Police for further investigation and necessary action," said an ATS official.

