Mumbai: As mercury rises, BEST passengers complain about non-functioning ACs inside these buses

In this cruel heat, not every time travelling in air-conditioned buses of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is a good option. Over the past few days, there have been a few odd complaints made by passengers about non-functioning ACs inside these buses, while travelling under 39-40 degrees Celsius.

The passengers have been complaining that the AC inside these buses are not functioning properly or there is insufficient cooling or even the vents are broken. The issue is namely with wet-lease buses of BEST which stands at more than 1200 buses, majority of them having AC, out of the total 3400-odd buses.

For instance, a lady passenger complained that the ACs in the bus having route number 115 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to NCPA weren't functioning and that with closed doors and windows; commute had become very difficult, especially with the sweltering sun.

The BEST responded to the complainant stating that they have notified the concerned officer from Backbay depot and EV bus provider to attend these buses on priority.

Another passenger who travelled on A-368, an AC bus route from Mulund to Amar Mahal also had a similar complaint. The passenger had stated that fare is being charged for the AC bus however the AC isn't working and doors are also shut. Even in this case, the BEST replied that they have informed the issue to Mulund Bus Depot Manager. Another passenger also clicked a video of the situation inside the BEST Bus where the temperature was apparently showing 34 degrees.

"This is certainly an issue if AC isn't working inside buses. I have taken up the issue with the administration," said Sunil Ganacharya, member of, BEST Committee. "The administration informed me that the engineering department has been asked its officers to check AC buses at all depots".

The BEST administration on the other hand claims that people can complain on their helpline number or email or on social media after which they will take it up with the wet-lease bus operators. "Passengers who face this problem of non-functional AC in buses can complain to us with particulars of bus number, departure time and bus stop of boarding. We shall certainly take it up with wet-lease operators who are also maintaining them," said a BEST spokesperson.

BEST Committee member Ravi Raja stated that this is a serious issue and even complaint inside a single bus needs to be looked into.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 07:00 AM IST