Mumbai: Art Of Living Foundation Signs MoUs With Maha Govt To Tackle Agricultural Distress, Water Scarcity

In a significant move towards sustainable agriculture and water conservation, the Art of Living Foundation has formalized its commitment to alleviate agricultural distress in Maharashtra by signing two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the state government. The signing ceremony took place on Sunday evening at a prominent hotel in South Mumbai, attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the esteemed founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Under the first MoU, the Maharashtra government and the Art of Living Foundation will collaborate to implement 'natural' farming practices across 1.3 million hectares in the state. The initiative aims to promote sustainable agriculture without additional costs, benefiting both producers and consumers. The Art of Living Foundation, in a press statement, highlighted its successful training of 2.2 million farmers nationwide in 'natural farming' techniques, coupled with efforts to find markets for the agricultural produce.

Focus on implementing Jalyukta Shivir Abhiyaan 2.0 in 85 tehsils

The second MoU focuses on the implementation of Jalyukta Shivir Abhiyaan 2.0 in 85 tehsils across 24 districts in Maharashtra, addressing the critical issue of water scarcity. The project seeks to transform Maharashtra into a drought-free state by undertaking comprehensive measures such as deepening streams, constructing dams, and creating farm ponds. The Art of Living Foundation emphasized the positive impact of river rejuvenation efforts, specifically citing the successful rejuvenation of rivers like Tavarja and Gharni in the drought-prone Latur district.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar honored with the Peace Award

Meanwhile, at the 'Global Peace Honours' event held against the stunning backdrop of the Gateway of India on the same day, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the visionary leader of the Art of Living Foundation, was honored with the Peace Award. The event, attended by celebrities from various fields, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sukhwinder Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Tiger Shroff, recognized Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his outstanding contribution in fostering unity and harmony among communities globally.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented the prestigious award, acknowledging Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's role in bringing people together and the Foundation's commendable work during the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his admiration, stating, "Gurudev being given this award increases the value of this honor."

The 'Global Peace Honours' event, organized by the Divyaj Foundation led by Amruta Fadnavis, paid tribute to the unsung heroes of the 26/11 attacks. Amruta Fadnavis emphasized on social media, "The battle against terrorism is not only a military fight, it is primarily a united combat by the entire community."

The dual initiatives mark a collaborative effort between the Art of Living Foundation and the Maharashtra government, addressing critical issues in agriculture and water management, setting the stage for sustainable development in the state.