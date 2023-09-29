Art Of Living's World Culture Festival 2023 To Be Held In Washington From September 29 | World Culture Festival 2023

The 4th edition of the Art Of Living’s World Culture Festival, a celebration of diversity and unity is scheduled for this weekend. A global celebration of harmony will be held in Washington DC from September 29th to October 1st.

Event details

On September 29th, 2023 at the National Mall in Washington DC, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will address people of all religions, races and ethnicities from 180 countries under the banner of a 'One World Family.'

The huge stage will be of the size of a football field. The event is expected to witness a large gathering of 17,000 artists, 4.5 lakh attendees, numerous heads of states, and thought leaders from over 100 countries.

World Culture Festival 2023 stage |

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar |

Performances and global cuisine

The event features over 50 performances including a traditional Chinese cultural performance with 1,000 singers and dancers, a Garba extravaganza with 7,000 dancers, and 700 Indian classical dancers with a live symphony.

There would be a 50th-anniversary tribute to Hip-Hop by Kurtis Blow, SHA-Rock, Sequence Girls, DJ Kool and other legends of Hip Hop alongside 100 break dancers debuting choreography by King Charles and Kelli Forman.

You also, get to see 100 Ukrainian dancers performing their traditional Hopak and 1000 guitarists led by Grammy Award winner Micki Free. The Recreation of Bob Marley’s legendary classic 'One Love' by his grandson Skip Marley will also, be seen.

The event will also feature cuisines from around the world. The festival promises to provide budding artists and performers a platform to showcase their talents.

Speakers

Dignitary speakers include 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Ban Ki-moon; Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar; US Surgeon General, Dr Vivek Murthy; US Senator, Rick Scott; US Representative, Nancy Pelosi; Former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind and Minister of Defense of Suriname, Krishnakoemarie Mathoera among other former and current heads of states and leaders.

