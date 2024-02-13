Mumbai: Aqua Therapy At BMC-Run BYL Nair Hospital Soon

Nair Hospital in Mumbai | File pic

Mumbai: The BYL Nair Hospital has secured approval from the BMC to establish aqua therapy for children with neurological, developmental, and orthopedic conditions, and post-surgery rehabilitation. This initiative makes BYL Nair the first civic-run hospital to offer treatment, involving therapeutic exercises conducted in water.

Conditions such as cerebral palsy, juvenile arthritis, spina bifida, scoliosis, down’s syndrome, muscular dystrophy, autism, sensory processing disorder, and orthopedic or musculoskeletal pain syndrome can benefit from aqua-therapy. Aqua-therapy, also known as aquatic therapy, provides a distinctive approach to pediatric neurorehabilitation. The buoyancy of water reduces gravitational forces, easing movement and minimising stress on joints.

Nair Hospital Plans To Offer Aqua Therapy At Concessional Rate:

Dr Sudhir Medhekar, the Dean of BYL Nair Hospital, highlighted the unique approach to pediatric neurorehabilitation. The hospital plans to offer aqua-therapy at a concessional rate, making it accessible to economically disadvantaged children.

The positive impact of aqua-therapy on motor skills, balance, and flexibility in pediatric patients is well-documented, according to doctors. Its enjoyable and relaxing nature encourages active participation among children, making it a valuable tool in holistic neurorehabilitation strategies.

Aqua Therapy In Other Parts:

Dr Medhekar mentioned that they are awaiting budget approval from the civic body, and the complete setup process will take several months. Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner, outlined plans to introduce aqua therapy in various parts of the city, considering feasibility and patient flow to the nearest civic-run hospitals.