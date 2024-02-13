Mumbai: BMC Unveils Winners Of Annual Garden Competition Showcasing City's Green Champions; Check Details

BMC | File photo

In a celebration of Mumbai’s vibrant greenery, the BMC recently unveiled the winners of its annual garden competition. Held at the iconic Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo in Byculla, the event drew citizens, corporate representatives, and government officials to honor the city’s green talent.

The garden competition

Split into indoor and outdoor categories, the competition featured over 45 participants, each showcasing their creativity and dedication to nurturing green spaces. From lush podium gardens to innovative rooftop terraces, Mumbai’s diverse landscapes were on full display.

The winners

In the segment of vertical gardens spanning 10-50 sq m, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd secured the top accolade, while Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd shared the runner-up position. Within the category of society/organisation podium gardens ranging from 3,000-5,000 sq m, MIAL clinched the first prize, with Parel’s Casa Grande and Hiranandani Gardens jointly receiving the second prize. Parel's Ashok Tower triumphed in the society/organization podium garden category exceeding 5,000 sq m, with Bharat Diamond Bourse in BKC, and Macroteck Developers and Lodha Palace in Worli sharing the second spot.

For rooftop gardens measuring between 200-500 sq m, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd emerged as the frontrunners, while Lorna Oza in Malad and Shangri La society in Mulund shared the second position. Mahindra & Mahindra in Kandivli received the consolation prize for their commendable efforts. In the vertical garden category surpassing 100 sq m, Cricket Club of India was recognised for their exceptional greenery, and Lodha Bellissimo in Lower Parel stood out among societies, clubs, hotels, and organisations maintaining private gardens exceeding 5,000 sq ft. Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd emerged as the overall victor, leading in multiple categories and highlighting Mumbai's dedication to green excellence.

The BMC’s annual flower show, held at Rani Baug, provided the perfect backdrop for these botanical marvels, attracting over 1.5 lakh visitors this year. Judging the competition was a task undertaken by experts in horticulture, including former chief horticulturists from prestigious institutes like the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and BMC. Their meticulous evaluation culminated in the announcement of winners, with emphasis placed on innovation, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal.

Jitendra Pardeshi, BMC’s superintendent of gardens highlighted the competition’s role in promoting environmental stewardship and community engagement across Mumbai.