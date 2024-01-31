Mumbai: Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden Blooms With 'Animal Kingdom' Theme

Mumbai's cherished Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden is gearing up to enchant visitors once again with its annual horticultural exhibition, scheduled to take place from February 2 to February 4, 2024. The event, now in its 27th year, is a collaborative effort of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Tree Authority, promising a delightful experience for both locals and tourists.

Under the leadership of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Mrs. Ashwini Bhide, and Deputy Commissioner (Parks) Kishore Gandhi, the Parks Department has diligently organized various activities to make this year's exhibition truly exceptional.

Animal Kingdom Takes Center Stage

This year's theme, aptly titled 'Animal Kingdom,' promises to transport visitors into a floral safari, with captivating replicas of elephants, tigers, and zebras adorning the entrance of the garden. The exhibition, set against the lush backdrop of Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Park in Byculla (East), will feature an array of ten thousand plant pots, showcasing everything from vibrant flowers to fruitful trees and assorted vegetables.

Park Superintendent Shri. Jitendra Pardeshi shared the schedule, noting that the grand inauguration is set for Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11 am. The exhibition will be free and open to all citizens until 8 pm on Friday and from 8 am to 8 pm on February 3 and 4, 2024, welcoming citizens to revel in the blooming extravaganza.

Architectural Insights for Students



Adding a unique dimension to this year's exhibition, special sessions have been organized on January 31 and February 1, 2024, to provide architectural students from various Mumbai colleges with hands-on experience and guidance. Students from I.E.S. College, L. S. Raheja College, Swami Vivekananda College, Sir J.J. School of Arts, and Rachna Sansad College, totaling around 150-200 participants, will have the opportunity to learn the intricacies of organizing exhibitions and designing landscapes.

These sessions aim to inspire and educate budding architects, allowing them to witness firsthand the meticulous planning that goes into creating such a grand spectacle. Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo, already a must-visit destination, will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the minds of all who attend this year's annual horticultural exhibition.