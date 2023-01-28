Mumbai: AQI remains 'very poor'; colder weather expected | FPJ

Mumbai once again recorded air quality worse than Delhi and other major cities on Friday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 putting the city in the 'very poor' category.

Experts blamed vehicular pollution and construction work as the main causes of the deteriorated air quality.

'Very poor' air quality

As of Saturday morning, Mumbai's AQI was ' very poor' at 311.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 311 and 172 respectively. The temperature in the city currently is 21.4°C.

The city's 'very poor' category is mainly the result of particulate matter (PM 2.5) being present in higher quantities. PM 2.5 is very small size pollutant particulate which can cause serious respiratory illnesses.

Mumbai to get colder

In the coming days, Mumbai along with parts of Maharashtra may witness colder-than-normal temperatures.

A cold wave or cold wave-like situation will be observed in Pune, Central Maharashtra. In Mumbai as well, the temperature will drop below the average minimum.

As per weather reports, a significant fall in temperature will be recorded from January 30 onwards in some areas of Maharashtra.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city and suburbs will see partly clear sky today. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 18°C & 29°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 266 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 239 AQI Poor

Worli: 180 AQI Moderate

Chembur: 347 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 215 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 356 AQI Very Poor

