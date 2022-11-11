Mumbai Antilia Bomb scare - Mansukh Hiran murder case: Court says Mane’s involvement is evident

Sunil Mane | BL Soni

Mumbai: A special court that on Thursday rejected the discharge plea of dismissed police inspector Sunil Mane in the Antilia bomb scare - Mansukh Hiran murder case, has said in its detailed order that it cannot be concluded that he had no knowledge about the acts of other accused in the security threat incident outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

Mane says he had no role in the terror act

Mane had claimed a clean chit from charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and contended that he had no role in the terror act. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged his role in the murder conspiracy. The court mentioned the observation in a judgement of the Guwahati High Court which said that if the prosecution is able to prove that the accused had knowledge that his act of omission would facilitate the commission of a terrorist act even not intended by the accused, he would be liable for offence under the UAPA.

Special Judge AM Patil said in the order that the act of Mane cannot be segregated at this juncture. It cannot be said that he had no knowledge about the act of other accused in respect of the incident of Feb 25, 2021. It was on this date that an SUV was found outside Ambani's residence on Carmichael Road. A few days later on March 5, the body of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran was found in a Mumbra creek.

The court said upon perusal of statements of witnesses, it is clear that a prima facie involvement of this Mane is seen in this case and there is material to prove conspiracy between the accused and its culmination in the murder of Hiran. It noted that the prosecution has incriminating evidence such as call detail records of mobile phones used by the accused. It is also seen from the chargesheet that Mansukh was killed by the accused because of the crime of Feb 25, 2021. It is the basic story of prosecution, Judge Patil said, that the act of parking of explosive laden Scorpio vehicle of Mansukh and thereafter murder of Mansukh was a well-planned act involving high-end criminal conspiracy which was executed by the accused with an intent to strike terror.