Mumbai: Sunil Mane seeks default bail in Antilia case

Dismissed police inspector Sunil Mane, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare - Mansukh Hiran murder case, has last week sought default bail in the case and also discharge from offences alleged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act through his advocate Hemant Ingale. Mane was arrested in April last year. The National Investigation Agency has alleged that Mane was involved in the murder of auto-parts dealer Hiran and a part of the conspiracy towards it.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:19 PM IST