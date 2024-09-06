 Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 2,130 Nitrazepam Tablets & 23 Kg Of Marijuana Worth ₹9.19 Lakh; 2 Arrested
During the operation, a woman was apprehended, and a search led to the recovery of 2,130 drug tablets worth ₹3.47 lakh, along with ₹6 lakh in cash.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 04:41 AM IST
Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busted 982 Cases, Seized Drugs Worth Over ₹48 Cr In 8 Months, Says Data | Representative pic/ Pixabay

In a major operation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police carried out raids in the Govandi and Goregaon areas, seizing drugs worth ₹9.19 lakh. The raids led to the confiscation of 2,130 Nitrazepam tablets and 23 kilograms of marijuana. Additionally, ₹6 lakh in cash was recovered during the operation. 

Two individuals, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Officials from the Anti-Narcotics Cell stated that the Ghatkopar unit conducted a raid in Govandi based on a tip-off about the illegal sale of Nitrazepam tablets. During the operation, a woman was apprehended, and a search led to the recovery of 2,130 drug tablets worth ₹3.47 lakh, along with ₹6 lakh in cash.

In a separate raid, the Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell seized 23 kilograms of marijuana in Goregaon, valued at ₹5.72 lakh. The marijuana was reportedly brought in for illegal smuggling. One accused was arrested in this case as well, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover the network behind the drug trade.

The accused are booked under section 8(Prohibition of certain operations), 20(Punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis) and 22(Punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) of NDPS Act 1985.

