Mumbai: State Human Rights Commission Orders Probe Into Alleged Police Drug-Planting Incident At Kalina

SHRC takes a suo motu cognisance of Police’s alleged drug planting | Representational Image

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) presided over by Retd. Justice K K Tated, on September 2, has taken Suo Motu cognisance of an incident involving Mumbai Police officials allegedly planting drugs on a person under the guise of a frisking operation. The incident, caught on CCTV camera, has sparked outrage, leading the SHRC to demand a thorough investigation.

Referring to a news report detailing the incident, the SHRC stated that the actions of the police appeared to be "done with malafide intention." The commission has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Zone IX to form a fact-finding committee and submit a detailed report in the form of an affidavit.

The SHRC, citing the news article, remarked, "It is stated in the news that the police authority, with a malevolent intention, played mischief to take action against alleged innocent persons. It is also stated that the higher authorities allegedly had failed and neglected to take appropriate action against the accused police officer. Therefore, the commission has decided to take up this matter by way of Suo Motu complaint."

The SHRC has issued summons to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Mantralaya; the Director General of Police, Maharashtra; and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX. They are instructed to conduct a fact-finding inquiry based on the news report dated September 1, 2024, and to submit an affidavit in reply before the commission by October 1. The SHRC also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to provide the FIR, if any, filed against the officers. If no FIR has been filed, the DCP must explain why.

Last week, the Mumbai Police suspended four personnel for allegedly planting drugs while frisking an employee of a livestock farm in Kalina. The suspension came after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Sunday. The clip shows an officer allegedly placing an object in the employee's pocket before detaining him for possessing 20 grams of mephedrone. The employee was released following the video's circulation. Raj Tilak Raushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Zone 9), confirmed that four officers from the Khar police station, including one officer and three constables, were suspended on August 31, with further investigation ongoing.

Shahbaz Khan, 32, the farm owner, claims to have a land dispute with a developer who allegedly used various agencies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and an ex-corporator, to pressure him. He stated, “On August 30, four cops arrived at my farm. They accused my employee, Daniel, 30, of drug possession. One officer placed mephedrone in his pocket without his knowledge and even assaulted him.” Khan noted that while his farm is under the Vakola police's jurisdiction, the implicated officers are from the Khar police station.

Khan reported that after reviewing the CCTV footage, it was evident that the drugs were planted. "I reported this to the Vakola police, who then contacted their Khar counterparts after the footage went viral. Consequently, Daniel was released," Khan said.

Read Also Mumbai: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Action Against Journalist Who Brutally Assaulted Ola Driver In Ghatkopar

He also alleged that the police officers offered him a bribe to settle the matter and has since approached the DCP, who assured him of strict action. As the investigation unfolds, the SHRC's intervention highlights the growing concern over alleged police misconduct and the need for accountability and transparency within law enforcement agencies.