 Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 4 Four In Late-Night Raid; Suspects Admit Past Drug Sales During Viral Public Parade (Video)
Ankit SalviUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 04:35 AM IST
article-image
Crime Branch Unit Arrests 4 In Major Drug Raid, Parades Accused Through Gaondevi Dongri In Andheri | FPJ

In a significant operation, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 9 arrested four individuals during a late-night raid in the Gaondevi Dongri area of Andheri, seizing narcotics worth lakhs of rupees.

Following their arrest, the police paraded the accused through the neighborhood, during which the suspects repeatedly declared, "We used to sell drugs, but not anymore."

The public parade, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, shows the accused openly admitting to their involvement in MD drug trafficking and acknowledging the harm they caused to the community.

The suspects, identified as Aftab Beg, Mohammad Ayan Hanif Sheikh, Arbaz Karim Turki, and Sherbane Mohammad Hasim Siddiqui, were heard loudly proclaiming, "We used to sell drugs, but from now on, we won't."

The raid was carried out under the supervision of Senior Police Officer Daya Nayak from Crime Branch Unit 9, who acted on intelligence that drug peddlers were operating without fear in the congested Gaondevi Dongri area. The police are continuing their investigation into the case.

