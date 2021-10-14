Mumbai: Another extension to correct NEET application forms

Engulfed with requests from candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the last date for correcting NEET 2021 application forms to October 14. The NTA had earlier extended the date from October 10 to October 13. The last opportunity to modify the particulars in the first and second phase of the online application form will therefore end at 11.50 pm on October 14. The NTA notice advises the candidates to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address as NTA will send scanned copies of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered address only.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:25 AM IST