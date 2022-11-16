Mumbai: Andheri woman wanting to resolve OTT app issue loses Rs 1.12L to cyber-fraud | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 45-year-old Andheri resident working as a manager with a leading consultancy services firm lost Rs 1.12 lakh while trying to fix a problem with her OTT application.

The Versova police said that when the complainant was unable to stream content on the app, she surfed the internet for a customer care number, which turned out to be fraudulent.

Fraudster dupes woman on pretext of technical support

When she called the number on Nov 10 at 10 pm, she didn’t get any response at first. Later, she received a call from that number and an unknown person, on the pretext of offering technical support, induced her to download a remote access app on her phone. She was then asked to login into her bank account, following which the fraudster managed to siphon off the hefty amount in two separate transactions.

Having realised that she had been duped, the complainant approached the police and lodged a complaint on Monday. The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.