Mumbai: Andheri resident seeks Rs 36L for medical negligence at BKC jumbo Covid centre

Mumbai: Andheri resident seeks Rs 36L for med negligence at BKC jumbo Covid centre

Mumbai: Andheri resident Deepak Shah, 54, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court and sought Rs36 lakh compensation for alleged medical negligence and incompetent and improper treatment at the civic-run Jumbo Covid centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Shah’s plea contends that he underwent a hernia operation a few days before testing positive for coronavirus in March-April 2021 and was admitted to the BMC centre, where he developed an infection and consequently had to undergo two more surgeries.

The hernia surgery

During the surgery for hernia, doctors had inserted a mesh in the abdominal area which required post-surgery care for six months. On testing positive for coronavirus in April, he was quarantined and admitted to the BKC jumbo centre. Shah’s family informed the doctors at the centre about the surgery and the required care to be taken.

His plea alleged that the doctors and other medical staff, however, didn’t pay heed and administered four to five injections into Shah’s abdomen every day, causing pus formation.

On experiencing stomach ache after discharge, he consulted his doctor who performed the hernia surgery. “The petitioner (Shah) was admitted and had to undergo two surgeries to remove the pus and mesh. The petitioner incurred substantial additional costs. He also suffered mentally, physically as well as financially,” read his plea. It further claimed that Shah was no longer fit enough to work and was largely reduced to a bed-ridden state.

Shah has urged the court to constitute an independent medical board to examine his case and to award the compensation. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Feb 9.