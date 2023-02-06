Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s death triggers massive protest, kin allege medical negligence in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The death of a woman in Barwani district's Sanwariyapani village sparked a huge protest by tribals, who claimed gross medical negligence was the cause of her death and demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

Durga, a native of Sanwariyapani village, died on January 24, while undergoing medical treatment at the private Mahamrityunjaya Hospital in Barwani.

Her death sparked a massive protest in which a group of tribal people blocked the Khandwa-Baroda State Highway.Meanwhile, a large police contingent rushed to the scene to prevent any untoward incident.

It was discovered that the victim was given anaesthesia while undergoing medical treatment for vaginal hysterectomy, after which she slipped into coma and died. As per hospital director Mahesh Agrawal, Dr Chandrakanta Gupta performed the operation, but the victim passed away as the result of a heart attack.

While presenting the PM report, Madhuri Ben, leader of the Jagrat Adivasi Dalit Sangathan, claimed medical negligence by doctors. She was normal until doctors gave her an injection, which caused her condition to deteriorate.

According to the PM report, the doctor cut a blood vessel (in the stomach) with binoculars, resulting in blood loss in the stomach. It is an obvious case of negligence and the doctors responsible should be suspended immediately and held accountable for their action. Police stated that anyone found to be negligent will be dealt with strictly according to the law.

