Mumbai: Andheri man loses Rs 39L in cyber fraud |

A 32-year-old man from Andheri was duped of Rs 39 lakh in cyber fraud. The accused called the victim and lured him by saying that he was eligible to get Rs 1.58 crore through insurance policy returns, for which he had to pay Rs 39 lakh.

The complainant, who works as a supervisor in a private company, received a call on May 2 from an unknown number. The woman claimed to be an executive from a private life insurance company and informed the victim that he has two premiums of his insurance policy pending.



She warned him that if he did not pay the outstanding premium, he would not be entitled to the policy benefits. At the instructions of the woman, the victim shared his PAN, Aadhar, and bank details with her over WhatsApp.

Read Also Panvel teacher loses Rs 49K in cyber fraud

Also, the accused lured him for a higher policy return, stating that the company had invested his policy money in the petroleum sector and share market and he was entitled to Rs 1.58 crore as a return, for which he have to pay a total of Rs 39.03 lakh in different bank accounts from May 9 to August 20, police said.



The demand for money was increasing day by day. On which, the victim realised something was suspicious and lodged a complaint on Wednesday. The police have registered a case against unknown persons under sections 34 (common intention), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.



The officials from Cyber Crime Police Station (West) have confirmed the news and they have been checking the details of the beneficiary bank accounts into which the victim had transferred the money and are also getting details of the mobile numbers that were used by the fraudsters to communicate with the victim.