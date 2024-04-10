Mumbai: Andheri Man Held For Importing Contraband From Canada | Representational Image

Mumbai:

According to the Customs, one import consignment that had arrived on April 5 was examined, which resulted in the recovery of 214 grams of flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant purported to be ganja/marijuana and the same was seized under the provision of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The probe revealed that an Andheri resident had imported the said parcel from Canada and on his instructions, a receiver had arrived to collect the said parcel on Saturday.

The agency officials then arranged a dummy parcel and when the receiver came to collect it, he was apprehended and he gave information about the importer. The Customs team then visited the importer’s residence and seized LSD strips and Hashish from there, agency sources said.

“It appears that the importer of the said consignment had promised money to the receiver. We are probing if the accused persons had imported such consignments in the past and who were their clients. We are also investigating if more persons are associated with this syndicate,” said a Customs source.

In another case, the officials from the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had recently arrested a man from Dadar railway station and had busted an interstate drug network allegedly involved in the trafficking of drugs.

The NCB team with the help of a dog squad managed to seize 5kg ganja from the bag of the arrested suspect. During questioning, he revealed that he had sourced the said contraband from Odisha, sources said.