Pune: THIS Much Gold Seized by Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Airport This Year |

The Pune Airport Customs and Air Intelligence Unit thwarted attempts of gold smuggling by three airline passengers in separate cases last month. Travellers employ creative methods, including melting gold into paste form and ingesting drugs packed in plastic, to deceive vigilant customs and the Air Intelligence Unit.

Superintendent of the Customs Air Intelligence Wing, Biji Santosh, addressed rumours of withholding anti-smuggling data, asserting that the department has always shared such information publicly.

In the first case, a passenger from Dubai to Pune was intercepted on January 11, wearing a belt buckle made of 24k gold weighing 150 grams. In the second case, a woman traveller arriving from Dubai on January 14 was found wearing raw gold bangles and a pendant, along with carrying cigarettes, tobacco, and perfumes valued at ₹11,28,500. The third case involved an individual arriving from Dubai on January 20, concealing gold paste in pouches in his underwear, weighing 1356 grams and worth ₹73,28,339.

Airport Director Santosh Dhoke highlighted the airport's surveillance with 8 million passenger traffic in 2023, projected to reach 9 million in 2024. The airport, equipped with CCTV surveillance, carefully scrutinises arriving passengers. Dhoke emphasised efforts to enhance security and curb illegal activities at the airport, which serves approximately 7 airlines with international flights to Dubai and Singapore.