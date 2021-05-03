Mumbai

Updated on

Mumbai and Goa unit of NCB arrest notorious drug peddler in Goa

By ANI

In a joint operation, Mumbai and Goa units of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a notorious drug peddler Tiger Mustafa from Goa on Sunday night.

According to the NCB, the owner of a hotel has also been arrested along with Tiger Mustafa.

In this raid, the NCB has also recovered a huge amount of drugs from them.

Tiger Mustafa managed to flee NCB raid last week.

