Mumbai and Goa unit of NCB arrest notorious drug peddler in Goa

In a joint operation, Mumbai and Goa units of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a notorious drug peddler Tiger Mustafa from Goa on Sunday night.
According to the NCB, the owner of a hotel has also been arrested along with Tiger Mustafa.
In this raid, the NCB has also recovered a huge amount of drugs from them.
Tiger Mustafa managed to flee NCB raid last week.
