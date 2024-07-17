Mumbai: Amol Kirtikar Challenges Ravindra Waikar’s Election In Bombay High Court | X

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the election of Ravindra Waikar, of Eknath Shinde's faction, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. The election petition filed by Kirtikar urged the high court to set aside Waikar's election as the member of parliament from Mumbai North-West constituency and to declare the same as "null and void".

Kirtikar has further sought that he be declared as the duly elected candidate from the said constituency. His plea claims that he has sought recount of the votes in the counting day itself as there was discrepancy.

Kirtikar had lost to Waikar by a narrow margin of 48 votes. While Waikar won with 452644 votes, Kirtikar got 452596 votes. The plea claims that there were various glaring and serious lapses on the part of the Elections Officials deputed to carry out the counting process, which have resulted in the result of the elections being materially affected.

“The Election Petitioner (Kirtikar) is aggrieved on account of the improper reception of void votes cast by 333 impersonaters in place of genuine voters, along with breach of rules / orders, pertaining to the counting process, by ECI officials, which has materially affected the outcome of the election results,” the plea read.

The returning officer showed "high-handed hastiness and palpable arbitrariness" at the time of the counting of votes, Kirtikar’s plea alleged. Kirtikar also sought the court to summon the video recordings of the entire counting process while hearing his plea. This is the second petition against Waikar's election. Last month, a petition was filed agiang Waikar by Bharat Shah from the Hindu Samaj Party, also a candidate from the same constituency. His plea is yet to come up for hearing.