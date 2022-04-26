Mumbai: Amid soaring temperatures, Mumbaikars face hour-long power outage in Dadar, Matunga, Mahim, Bandra

There was a blackout at the function attended by the Governor BS Koshyari

Mumbai: Barely after two months, the electricity consumers from parts of Mumbai including Matunga, Dadar, Mahim and Bandra and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Dombivli, Vasai, Palghar amid hot summer on Tuesday again faced power breakdown for an hour after 400 kV transmission lines of MahaTransco tripped. The tripping caused the disruption of power supply of Tata Power and Adani Electricity also. Incidentally, the power outage occurred when Governor BS Koshyari was attending a function in the city. However, the power failure did not impact the functioning of the Mumbai suburban trains.

Today’s tripping affected 2,364 mw of load as the consumers had to sweat amid rising humidity. Electricity consumers faced major power breakdown on October 12, 2020, and February 27, 2022, due to grid failure.

According to MahaTransco’s preliminary report, the sparking observed at the isolator which culminated in to operation of 400 kV Bus Bar leading to interruption in power supply at 10.08 am which was restored fully in phases at 11.30 am. The incoming 400 kV Talegaon-Kalwa and Talegaon-Kharghar lines got overloaded and therefore in order to control the loading on these lines load trimming scheme was operated to avoid complete darkness. However, it affected the power supply at Sonkhar, Nerul, Dharavi and other parts.

‘’The sparking on the isolator at Padghe could have been detected with the help of a thermos vision camera well before the operation of Bus Bar protection. In fact nowadays, state of the art diagnostic tools are available but unfortunately, their application is not done for preventive maintenance. However, all the embedded generation of Tata Power’s hydro, gas and thermal and Adani Electricity’s Dahanu thermal were picked up to full capacity,’’ said the report. It further added that loads in Mumbai, where daily power demand has surged to 3,800 to 3,900 mw, was restored at 10.50 am and loads in MMR by 11.20 am. The loads fed from the 400 kV Padghe substation were restored by 11.30 am.

Taking a serious note of today’s outage, the MahaTransco has served a show-cause notice to its director (operations) Anil Kolap asking him to submit its reply in three days. ‘’Today’s tripping has caused loss of revenue, great deal of inconvenience to the consumers and tarnishing the image of the MahaTransco and the state energy department,’’ reads the MahaTransco show-cause notice to Kolap.

‘’You do not have any control on the system which is a very serious matter and a clear default in performing your role and responsibilities as the Director (Operations). You are therefore directed to explain as to why the serious action against you should not be taken. Your explanation should reach within 3 days from the receipt of the notice,’’ reads the show-cause notice.

Blame game between Tata Power & Adani Electricity

Adani Electricity said Tata Power’s Dharavi substation tripped due to the outages in the incoming MahaTransco transmission lines resulting in power supply disruptions in parts of suburban Mumbai. However, Tata Power claimed that Adani Electricity’s statement was misleading.

‘’As confirmed by MahaTransco, in its statement, the outage happened due to a breakdown (bus trip) in their 400 kV substation at Padghe. This substation supplies power on Padghe to Pal 220 kV high pressure line and it got disrupted. This had a resultant impact on the Tata Power network. It is noteworthy that Tata Power today also ensured the running of its hydro, gas and thermal plants to the full capacity to safeguard the city and against further load shedding,’’ said Tata Power.

However, Adani Electricity in its second statement said Tata Power in its own statement has nowhere denied that the Tata Power Dharavi substation tripped. ‘’Adani Electricity has only stated facts and once again reiterates that the Tata Power Dharavi substation tripped due to outages in the incoming MahaTransco transmission lines resulting in power supply disruptions in parts of suburban Mumbai. Adani Electricity team took quick actions to restore supply to its consumers within 40 minutes,’’ it added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:58 PM IST