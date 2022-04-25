Mumbai: Amid slight surge in cases, BMC instructs doctors in slum areas to keep close watch on patients with Covid-like symptoms

Amid the slight surge in the covid cases across the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now instructed all the ward officers, general physicians and doctors in slum areas to keep a close watch on Covid-like symptoms of patients coming for treatment or consulting at their clinics. According to the BMC data, 519 cases were reported between April 17 to 24 compared to 294 which was reported between April 10 to 16, which means a 76 per cent surge in cases. Civic officials said they have once again started to track contact tracing of positive patients and have directed to focus on increasing testing considering that cases are surging. Moreover, they have ordered doctors to send patients to BMC testing centres if they have any Covid like symptoms.



Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said they have been analysing the Covid cases every week and that there is a surge in cases which need to be brought under control. Though the daily count is not going beyond 100 cases but still the city has reported over 500 cases in a week.



“We have instructed all the ward officers to take measures on the local level to curb rising cases of corona. We have also directed doctors and physicians who have clinics in slum areas of the city to check the patients thoroughly and if anyone of them have Covid-like symptoms send those patients to BMC Covid testing centres. Moreover, we urge citizens to follow Covid norms to avoid getting contracted and get vaccinated which is the only barrier against Covid-19,” he said.



Kakani further said they have also directed all the health officers to increase Covid testing and conduct door-to-door screening and look after patients with Covid symptoms. Moreover, they have asked to check the travel history of families whose houses are locked or closed. “Good sign is that most of the patients are asymptomatic and only two to three patients are hospitalized every day. But still the number of cases are increasing due to which we have asked to increase contact tracing of symptomatic and asymptomatic patients,” he concluded.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:14 PM IST