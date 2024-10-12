 Mumbai: Amid Rains, People Throng For Both Sena Factions' Dussehra Melava, Aaditya Thackeray To Address At Shivaji Park; VIDEO
Maharashtra is all set for a politically heated 'Super Saturday' as both the factions of Shiv Sena will soon begin their Dusserah rallies. The Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters have started gathering at Shivaji Park, Dadar and Eknath Shinde's followers have started thronging Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. Ahead of assembly elections, both melavas will be held with tight security measures.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sainiks at Shivaji Park for Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's Dussehra Melava in 2023 | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai: Amid the surge of political activities in Maharashtra as the assembly election come close, the state is witnessing a 'Super Saturday' as both the factions of Shiv Sena will soon start their Dusserah melavas in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena (Udhhav Thackeray) faction is holding the melava at the traditional space, Shivaji Park in Dadar. While, Eknath Shinde will hold the melava at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. Amid light rains, both Sena faction supporters have started thronging at the grounds.

The authorities and the party workers are busy with preparations and security measures. The politically heavyweight Shiv Sena Dusserah rallies have traditionally seen over 1 lakh attendees, per rally.

Aaditya Thackeray To Address At Shivaji Park

For the first time, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son, MLA Aadity Thackeray will be addressing the traditionally important and politically heavyweight Dusserah rally at Shivaji Park today. The Dusserah melava at Shivaji Park, has traditionally have been addressed by Balasahen Thackeray and later party president Uddhav Thackeray.

article-image

The Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters started thronging the Shivaji Park ground since noon. As the light rains have behab in parts of the city, the enthusiasm of the attendees has not dwindled.

Status At Azad Maidan

After the split in Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde held his first Dusserah rally at BKC, however for last two years the rally is been conducted at Azad Maidan. Shiv Sena expects that around 2 lakh people will be present, and the party has also arranged 3,000 buses to bring the supporters from across Maharashtra.

On the Shiv Sena Dussehra rally, leader Manisha Kayande said, "Lakhs of people and Hindutva supporters will come ahe rally at Azad Maidan to hear the ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray."

article-image

To facilitate smooth transit for the attendees and maintain law and order, the Mumbai Traffic police have announced road diversions and heavy bandobast of security forces is implemented.

As the Election Commission of India will announce the assembly election schedule any day, the Dusserah rallies play a crucial role in election campaign strategies. The melavas will be seen as the platforms for both Sena factions to start their poll campaigns.

