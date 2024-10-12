 Shiv Sena VS Shiv Sena: Two Melavas To Be Showcased On Dussehra
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shiv Sena will each have separate Dussehra displays of power today (Saturday, October 12). The Shiv Sena (UBT) has secured the traditional Dadar space from the BMC, while the two 'Melavas' will take place at Shivaji Park and Azad Maidan.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar Prajakta PolUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shiv Sena will hold their own Dussehra shows of strength today (Saturday, October 12). The two ‘Melavas’ will be held at Shivaji Park and Azad Maidan, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) retaining the traditional Dadar space having applied for it first with the BMC.

In fact, the Shiv Sena didn't vie for the ground as it did in 2022 when it rebelled and made way into an alliance with the BJP. The two Melavas assume significance with the assembly poll dates being announced any day by the Election Commission of India. It is being said that Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will use the platforms to kick off their election campaigns.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had released a series of video teasers to the historic rally, warning those questioning the party’s future. “I will show what Shiv Sena can do,” Key routes shut CSMT JunctionVasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk Vasudev Balawant Phadake ChowkChafekar Bandhu Chowk Chafekar Bandhu Chowk-CSMT Junction Thackeray said in one of them.

In his speech in the evening, Thackeray is expected to criticise the Mahayuti alliance and its leaders, particularly Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. It is likely that he will also come down heavily on its own alliance partners for not announcing the CM candidate and Congress’ loss in Haryana.

Shinde too is expected to target Thackeray as before, besides promoting the schemes and cabinet decisions his government has ALTERNATIVES DN Road, LT Marg, Chakala Junction Ballard Estate will be ‘one-way’ from Avtarsingh Bedi Junction to Bharat Petrol Pump All these routes will be no-parking zones announced in the past few days, including the much-publicised Ladki Bahin scheme.

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale expressed confidence that this year’s Melava will be a ‘Sankalp Melava for Victory’ for Mahayuti. “We expect over two lakh Shiv Sainiks to join the gathering, including the beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin scheme” he said confidently, noting that discussions around seat allotment for the Mahayuti will be finalised soon.

