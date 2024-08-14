Mumbai: Amid Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Hindu Organisation Launches Helpline To Guide People About Ensuring Respect To Tricolour

Representative Image | BMC

With the union government’s Har ghar Tiranga movement gets momentum across the country, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has launched a helpline number to ensure the national flag is not disrespected by the people. Under the ‘Rashtradhwaj Raksha Muhim’, the helpline will be available to assist people by guiding them about different ways to handle the national flag and floor all the protocols.

With the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the union government has been trying to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and hoist it to turn the country’s relation with the national flag into a personal affair rather than a formal or institutional relationship. However, as more and more people are joining the initiative by hoisting the national flag at their residencies, the instances of the flag’s disrespect has also increased.

To bring curb to tricolour’s disrespect, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a right-wing Hindu organisation, has launched a helpline number under its ‘Rashtradhwaj Raksha Muhim’ campaign. With the idea that the tricolour is the symbol of freedom attained by the ultimate sacrifice of revolutionaries and disrespecting a tricolour amounts to disrespect of those sacrifices, the Hindu organisation launched the campaign.

Balwant Pathak, Mumbai district coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, said, “People celebrate Independence Day by wearing t-shirts with tricolour printed, cutting a tricolour cake and using props with the tricolour printed on them. These things are disrespectful towards the national flag and we have been working towards spreading awareness among people regarding this.”

The organisation had earlier filed a petition with the Bombay High Court to stop sale of plastic tricolours, after which the court directed the state government to ban the plastic flags. This year, the organisation has launched a helpline number to guide people about handling the tricolour. People who want to know about the procedures to hoist the tricolour or properly dispose the flags found lying around them, can call on 7738233333 and get all the details.

“People know that the flag has to be handled very carefully but they get confused when it comes to actually handling it. In the past, our team has organised exhibitions, collected flags lying on the streets and now this helpline will guide people to ensure proper respect is paid to our national flag,” Pathak added.