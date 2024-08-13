Independence Day: 1,044 Tiranga Rallies Held By BMC Under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign; Video Shows Tricolour Illimunation Of Tansa and Modak Lakes

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Mumbai | BMC

On the occasion of Independence Day, India is celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the guidance of the central government, where citizens are urged to hoist the tricolour in their homes as a mark to honour our national heroes. Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, various events are held across the country and the government authorities to encourage public participation. The campaign is been celebrated from August 9 to 15.

🇮🇳 Spectacular views of the tricolour illumination on Tansa and Modaksagar, two major dams that supply water to Mumbai, as part of the Gharo Ghari Tiranga (Har Ghar Tiranga) campaign#घरोघरीतिरंगा #HarGharTiranga2024@CMOMaharashtra@Dev_Fadnavis@AjitPawarSpeaks@dvkesarkar… pic.twitter.com/iEFGRFmC6F — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 13, 2024

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) held 1,044 Tiranga rallies across the city, including the education department from August 9 to August 13 to motivate the public to participate in the campaign and remember our national heroes. Several events are been organised in all 277 civic wards too. Through the Tiranga rallies organised by the education department, more than 1 lakh students have participated, informed the BMC's public relations department.

Meanwhile, the BMC has illumunated its Modak Sagar and Tanda reservoirs in tricolour giving a spectacular watch. While, to create awareness about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the BMC is playing 'Gharo Ghari Tiranga' song on 1,070 garbage collection vehicles and has also installed 134 selfie booths and signature canvases at 106 locations across Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly Rahul Narvekar and Mumbai's guardian ministers Deepak Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha also participated in the Tiranga rally. The rally was held from BMC headquarters to Gateway of India. CM Eknath Shinde officially launched the state-level 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on August 9 at the August Kranti Maidan.

The campaign was announced by PM Narendra Modi in July's Mann ki Baat program to remember our national heroes. He called upon all Indians to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day. Modi highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He urged party leaders and workers to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on houses, offices, and shops from August 13 to August 15.