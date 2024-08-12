Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Flag Off BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' In Ahmedabad On August 13

Union Minister Amit Shah | ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

More About The Event

The event, organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, aims to promote national pride and unity through the display of the Indian flag and will be held in the Viratnagar area in Ahmedabad, starting at 4.30 pm.

Shah will inaugurate the campaign which is part of an initiative for a broader campaign to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, reinforcing a sense of patriotism and national identity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the nation. During this period, the central government urged the citizens to hoist the tricolour on every house, shop, and office.

PM Modi's Appeal To Citizens

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes as part of the party's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the occasion of the Independence Day on August 15.

In the 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, Prime Minister Modi called upon all Indians to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day.

About The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that forms part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was started in 2021 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Prime Minister Modi encouraged citizens to transform the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a vibrant mass movement by changing their profile pictures to the tricolour ahead of Independence Day. Home Minister Shah also echoed this appeal, urging widespread participation and the sharing of selfies. Both leaders emphasized the importance of celebrating and disseminating the message of independence.

'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' initiative is designed to promote patriotic fervor and national unity to encourage residents to display the Indian flag at their homes.