Mumbai: Amid growing traffic outcry, BMC engineers to get lesson in well-designed, safe roads

A video made by a Lokhandwala resident has gone viral. It shows a congested locality road with no space to stand and, of course, no clean air to breathe (which is obvious but can’t be seen). This has led to the resurgence of an appeal by the residents of Lokhandwala, Akurli Road and Kandivali East to find a solution to traffic congestion in their areas which results in vehicular pollution (both noise and air) from 7 am every day.

A resident and daily commuter, LN Shashindranath, said, “I have to reach my workplace at Worli daily at 10 am but have to leave my house around 7.30 am and yet I get late. In the evening, it takes me three hours to come back. The traffic chaos has become more severe since the lockdown was lifted.”

Roy Varghese, a resident of Lokandhwala township said, “Ever since the emergence of the Lokhandwala Township in Kandivali East, there have been terrible infrastructure hindrances. We want a designated hawkers’ zone, opening up of DP road to reduce the traffic on Akurli road, a police beat post and imposition of strict traffic turns while coming down from the Highway.”

“Even if we start from our home as early as 7.30 am, it takes 30-45 minutes to reach Kandivali station. It is worse in the evenings when the so-called ‘share rickshaws’ pack six in each vehicle,” said another daily commuter, Dipti Kelkar.

Responding to the growing traffic outcry from different parts of the city, the BMC has decided to train 342 engineers in the ‘Fundamentals of Safer Streets’, to implement infrastructure projects with knowledge of safe and sustainable street design.

For this, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) is partnering with the Global Designing Cities Initiative (GDCI), under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety.

The six-day training will be conducted for engineers from the city, and the eastern and western suburbs, with a mix of executive, assistant, sub and junior engineers from roads construction, and traffic and planning departments.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velrasu launched the training programme on April 21 and the objective of the training is to share concepts and strategies from the Global Street Design Guide with the MCGM staff/engineers.

The training will follow an approach based on local context, the needs of multiple users, and larger social, economic, and environmental goals. With a combination of presentations and hands-on exercises, the training will enable participants to directly apply the learnings in their daily work.

Safe Streets Manual for BMC engineers

- Why streets and the role of street design are important

-Assessing challenges and opportunities

-What is the role of engineers and designers in developing a common understanding of safe streets for all users

-Designing for all road users

-Detailed design strategies to focus on the most vulnerable road users

-Concepts that promote low speeds yet effective movement on roads

-Benefits of designing for slow speeds, slow zones, and school zones

-Designing safe intersections and streets for all

-Showcasing examples from Global Street Design Guide around best practices for intersection and corridor redesign

-Global case studies to demonstrate city-wide programmes

ALSO READ Mumbai Football Association to conduct women's leagues in 2 divisions this season

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:15 AM IST