 Mumbai: Ambulance jumps divider, rams ACP's vehicle on JJ Flyover
Mumbai: Ambulance jumps divider, rams ACP's vehicle on JJ Flyover

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
Mumbai: Ambulance jumps divider, rams ACP's vehicle on JJ Flyover | Representative Photo

Three vehicles – including an ambulance, Bolero police jeep of the assistant commissioner of police of Sakinaka division and a taxi – collided on the JJ Flyover on Wednesday, resulting in two persons getting injured. The driver of the ambulance has been detained by the JJ Marg police.

According to the police, a speeding ambulance travelling from CSMT towards Byculla collided with the police jeep and taxi coming from the opposite around 2pm on JJ Flyover. The collision injured the drivers of both the jeep and the taxi.

According to the police, the ACP's vehicle had to undergo some repair and had been taken to Nagpada for the same. It was returning to Azad Maidan as he is poster there for providing security to the assembly. The driver had to be taken to Bombay Hospital for treatment. The taxi driver was also injured and is undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital. Meanwhile, the JJ Marg police arrested ambulance driver Anil Mayur Kulkarni.

