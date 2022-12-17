Mumbai: Alumni of Hill Grange School take a trip down nostalgic lane, lament razing of the iconic structure

Iconic Hill Grange High School | Twitter

Mumbai: The space where iconic Hill Grange High School, on Pedder Road, once stood in its yesteryear glory has now been razed leaving an empty land behind. Recently, an alumnus of the prestigious school shared photo of the empty space and narrated how it opened a 'floodgate' and advised to preserve memories for that's all left.

Many lamented the razing of the heritage structure and recalled what a beautiful property it was, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

Hill Grange High School was founded by an educationist Sophy Kelly who operated the school from 1930s until she passed away in 2002.

Many famous personalities like Music Director Vishal Dadlani, Neetu Singh, industrialists Mukesh and Anil Ambani were once students here.

The HT report quoted Dadlani reminiscing his memories of the school who pointed out how many modern buildings lack the old-school charm Hill Grange's structure had.

Meanwhile other alumni expressed shock that the building was now replaced with a high-rise and recalled how good a teacher Kelly was.

Anamrita Dasgupta, a documentary filmmaker and one of the former students said that it was heartbreaking when the school shut down in 2003.

Reportedly, the iconic structure was razed down during the pandemic.

The report quoted Chef Moshe Shek saying that it was baffling that the building was taken down during the pandemic.

Many members of alumni remember Kelly as a visionary woman and a disciplinary, influential figure who greatly contributed to the development of the city.a