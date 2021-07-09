Mumbai: Along with CET, consider Class 10 marks for FYJC admission: Students

Students of state and private board Class 10 have raised the issue of conducting an optional Common Entrance Test (CET), stating that Class 10 scores should be considered for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC). Since CET will be based on the state board syllabus, their marks of Class 10 should be given at least 50 per cent weightage.

As per the directions from the Maharashtra School Education Department, admission to FYJC will be given first to students who appear for optional CET based on their scores in the competitive test. Remaining students will be given admission on the basis of merit as per the Class 10 final scores.

State board students said their admission should not be based purely on CET scores. Greshma Almeida, a state board student said, "What if I score high marks in my SSC results, but I am unable to score high marks in the CET? My admission to Class 11 should not be based only on CET marks. Scores of Class 10 should be considered."

Private board students said marks of Class 10 should be given at least 50 per cent weightage. Priyank Jain, a private board student said, "CET will be based on Class 10 state board syllabus. This is unfair because we are not well versed with Class 10 state board syllabus. Our marks of Class 10 should be considered for admission to Class 11."

Ujwal Mourya, another private board student, said, "Our Class 10 scores based on the respective assessment policy should carry at least 50 per cent weightage in determining our admission to Class 11. Though the state claims that CET is an optional examination, first preference for admission will be given to those who appear. Thus, inevitably, we will have to appear for the entrance test."

The optional CET for admission to Class 11 (FYJC) will be conducted within two weeks, mostly by July-end or in the first week of August after the declaration of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results.