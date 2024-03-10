Mumbai: Airport Customs Seize 4.40 Kg Gold Worth ₹2.5 Crore & 12 iPhones In Separate Cases

The Mumbai Airport Customs, in seven different operations on March 08-09, seized over 4.40 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 2.52 crore and 12 iPhones.

First case of smuggling

According to the Customs, two Indian Nationals, travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai were intercepted and gold dust in wax form weighing 2050 grams (net) was found concealed in the inner garments worn by passengers. Two Indian nationals, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai were intercepted across two different cases and gold chain (2), gold (rhodium plated wire) (8), gold dust in cloth collectively weighing 1396.87 grams (net) and 4 iPhones (15 Pro Max) were recovered.

Gold (rhodium plated wire) was found concealed in the handle of check-in luggage, gold dust in cloth, gold chain and iPhones were found concealed in the trousers worn by passengers.

Two different passengers, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai were intercepted and gold dust in wax form (1) and gold cut pieces (2) collectively weighing 305 grams (net) and 6 iPhones (15 Pro) were recovered. Gold dust in wax was found concealed in the rectum, gold cut pieces and iPhones were concealed in the trousers worn by the passengers.

Second case of smuggling

In another case, an Indian National, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai was intercepted and gold dust in wax form and a gold chain collectively weighing 256 grams (net) was found concealed in the hand bag carried by the passenger. An Indian national, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and a gold chain, a gold pendant collectively weighing 220 grams (net) was found concealed on the body of the passenger.

In the seventh case, an Indian national, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and gold Jewellery weighing 180 grams (net) and two iPhones (15 Pro Max) were recovered. Gold jewellery was found concealed on the body of the passenger and iPhones were concealed in the trousers worn by him.