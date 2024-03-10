Mumbai: Man Held For Smuggling ₹63 Lakh Gold In Rectum

Representational Image |

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs apprehended a passenger for smuggling gold worth Rs63 lakh hidden in his rectum.

According to the Customs sources, a passenger, Suban Ali, holding an Indian passport, was intercepted by the Customs officers on suspicion and was handed over to the AIU.

Passenger voluntarily removed the concealed goods from his rectum

"On interrogation, he admitted that he had concealed gold dust pallets in his rectum. The passenger voluntarily removed the said concealed goods from his rectum. The same was found to be two oval-shaped pallets containing gold dust in wax wrapped in white adhesive tape,” said a Customs official.

The government-approved valuer verified the veracity and purity of the recovered goods to be gold having a value of Rs63 lakh. The voluntary statement of the accused was recorded on Saturday under the Customs Act wherein he had admitted the possession, carriage, recovery and smuggling of the seized goods for monetary consideration.

"Further, he has also stated that the seized gold does not belong to him. It was given to him by one Bhanvru who lives in Riyadh. He was promised to pay Rs50,000 on successful delivery of the gold to a person named Mohammad outside the Mumbai airport," the official said.