Mumbai: Airport Customs seize 18 kg gold worth over ₹9 Cr, 9 Kenyan women held

Mumbai Airport Customs seized 18.29 kgs gold at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday and arrested nine women Kenyan passenger attempting to smuggle the contraband gold into Mumbai evading customs levies.

Air Intelligence Unit of the the airport customs had intercepted the women flyers on passenger proofing but the Kenyan nationals created a ruckus attempting to divert attention and let their accomplice slip out of the airport with the gold. All the nine kenyan national were arrested and contraband gold valued at Rs 9.43 crore was seized. Customs is further investigating the syndicate arranging the flight tickets and visa of the Kenyan flyers to India with contraband gold and their accomplice who were supposed to receive the smuggled gold consignment.