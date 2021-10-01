Mumbai: Airoli resident loses Rs 1.55 lakh to a fraudster after installing KYC app to update sim card

Navi Mumbai: A 51-year-old Airoli resident lost Rs 1.55 lakh after he installed an app as advised by a caller as part of a KYC update to continue his sim card. However, after following steps asked by the caller, fraudsters siphoned off money from his bank account in eight illegal transactions.

Praveen Salunke is a resident of sector 15 Airoli and works at a civic office in Sanapada received a call on September 27 evening when he was returning home from the office. Police said that caller asked him to update his KYC immediately else his Jio sim card would be blocked. The caller also asked him to download jiokycanydesk from the play store.

As asked by the caller, Salunke installed the app and when he opened it, he saw a password. The caller from the other side asked him to share the password appearing on the app and was directed to follow the steps to complete the KYC procedure. “At the end of the procedure, he was asked to pay Rs 10 as charges for KYC update for which he filled his debit card number, CVV, and other details. He received an OTP that he filled and Rs 10 was deducted from his bank account,” said an official from Turbhe police station.

However, after completing the process, he again received an OTP that raised suspicion and he discussed it with one of his friends. “His friend suggested that it could be a fraud and he should immediately block the card. However, by the time he blocked the card by calling customer care, eight illegal transactions were already made,” said the official, adding that a total of Rs 1,55,998 was transferred.

When Salunke called back the number of the customer care executive, it was not available. The next day, he approached the Turbhe police station and registered a case against the unknown person. Turbhe police registered a case under section 420 of IPC and 66 (d) of the IT Act.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 06:12 PM IST