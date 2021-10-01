Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi calls on PM Modi to hold talks on paddy procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Channi took oath as the chief minister of Punjab.

The meeting comes after CM Channi urged PM Modi on Thursday to withdraw the Centre's order postponing paddy procurement in Punjab from October 1 to October 11.



"Taking prompt cognizance regarding postponement of paddy procurement for KMS 21-22, have sought personal intervention of PM Narendra Modi to advise Ministry to withdraw its letter forthwith thus allowing state to start Paddy procurement from Oct 1 instead of Oct 11", CM Channi wrote on his Twitter.

(more details awaited)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 04:56 PM IST